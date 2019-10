UPDATE: The missing juvenile has been found safe, according to State Police.

RHODELL, WV (WOAY) – Stare police need your help locating a missing teen from Raleigh County.

His name is Brandon Padilla from Rhodell, he’s 17 years old, approximately 5-9 to 5-10 tall, weighs 160 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray in color firefighter hoodie with blue jeans and white shoes.

He was last seen in the Rhodell area and is possibly with a Kerri Evans in the Raleigh County area.