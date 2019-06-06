UPDATE: Missing Teen From Fayette County Found Safe

UPDATE: The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is happy to announce the missing juvenile has been located.

Abigale Blackburn, 14 of Oak Hill has been located and is safe. Thank you for all tips and information.

———-

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a missing juvenile complaint from the Oak Hill area.

Abigale Blackburn, 14 of Oak Hill has been missing since May 27th. She was last seen with her uncle Wade Carl Blackburn, and it was originally believed that he possibly had taken her to the Grottoes, Virginia area. Authorities in Virginia so far have been unsuccessful in their attempts to locate them.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.