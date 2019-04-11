UPDATE: Missing Princeton Senior Has Been Found Safe

UPDATE: PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A missing Princeton girl has been found and is safe.

Princeton Police tell WOAY that she no longer wanted to be with her family.

—————————-

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Police need the public’s help in locating a missing female.

Sydney Hanes left Princeton Senior High School at approximately 3:30 pm on today’s date 4/10/19. Sydney was supposed to meet her mother a short time later but failed to show up. Her vehicle has since been recovered at Kroger off of Stafford Drive in Princeton. If you have any information that could help our efforts, please call 911.

Sydney Hanes

18 years old

5’7” Height

200 lbs. Weight

Dark brown hair

Last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt and tennis shoes.