UPDATE: Missing Oak Hill Woman Has Been Safely Found

UPDATE: As of 12:20am, Leslie Simms has been located and is safe.

Oak Hill Police would like to think everyone for their help and sharing the word.

———————————

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill Police need your help finding a missing woman.

Lesley Ann Simms, 36-year-old, white female was last seen in Oak Hill on Monday, October 22, 2018, at approximately 8 pm. Lesley Simms is 5’2″, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lesley Simms was last seen wearing blue medical scrubs and driving a light blue Chevrolet Sonic bearing West Virginia registration 81W-438.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any contact with Lesley Simms they are asked to call Oak Hill Police Department at 304-465-0597 or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

From Oak Hill Police Department – There is absolutely no connection to her and the missing Oak Hill teacher.