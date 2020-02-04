UPDATE: Missing Mercer County woman found safe

UPDATE: A missing woman from Mercer County was found safe.

No other details are available at this time.

BRUSH CREEK FALLS, WV (WOAY) – State Police are looking for a missing Mercer County woman.

West Virginia State Police in Princeton are searching for a woman who went missing on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was reported missing on Monday, February 3, 2020. Michelle Artripe, the mid-’50s in age, was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans. She is approximately 5’4-5’5″ in height and weighs between 180-200 pounds.

State Police pinged her cellphone and got pingback near her home in the Brush Creek Falls area. Two special teams from Virginia will be assisting with the search on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, pending weather.

Police tell WOAY that the terrain is rough and Artripe didn’t take her medication, which she needs.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police.