UPDATE: Missing McDowell County Man Found Safe

Terell BaileyBy Apr 24, 2019, 12:00 pm

UPDATE: WELCH, WV (WOAY) – A man who was missing has been found safe.

Police say David Ray Cline was found at a hospital in Virginia.

WELCH, WV (WOAY)- State Police in Welch is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

David Ray Cline was reported missing Monday, April 22 he has reportedly been missing since April 3rd.
According to troopers, Cline was last in the Panther, WV area. He is described as being 6’0″ weighing 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Those with any information are asked to contact West Virginia State Police-Welch detachment at (304)-436-2101
Terell Bailey

