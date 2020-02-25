UPDATE: Missing man from Fayette County found safe

UPDATE: Charles Michael Davis has been found safe.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a missing person believed to be emotionally distraught.

70-year-old Charles Michael Davis of Oak Hill last spoke with friends/family about 1:00 PM this date. The general area he may be in is unknown. He is operating a black 2017 Nissan Titan bearing WV registration 54U285.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.