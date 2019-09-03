UPDATE: Mine rescue teams to search for missing Wyoming County man

UPDATE: WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Mine rescue teams will re-enter the abandoned mine, according to a mother whose son has been missing for nine months.

Joanna Short says that search teams will enter the mines at 8 am on Wednesday. Wes Blackburn allegedly entered an abandoned mine in Boone County back in November of 2018 and didn’t come out. Mine teams searched the Blackhawk mine and didn’t locate him last year. They had to call off the search because it was too dangerous for them to enter.

UPDATE: BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Family and friends are still looking for a missing Wyoming County man that could be in an abandoned mine.

A Facebook page has been set up for people to leave tips or help in the search. A rescue team went inside a mine but didn’t find him.

UPDATE: November 29, 2018:

Rescuers completed their search inside a Boone County mine and did not find a missing man who deputies said is suspected of stealing copper.

Members of the West Virginia Mine Rescue Team went into a mine Thursday morning in Boone County to help locate Wes Blackburn, 38, of Oceana, who is being sought by law enforcement. He was not found inside the mine Thursday, officials said.

On Wednesday, officers were unsure if he was inside the abandoned mine or not. The decision to search inside the mine was made late Wednesday after ground efforts by law enforcement were exhausted.

“At 9 a.m. this morning, our office will lead a joint effort with Blackhawk Mining to enter the mine and start the exploration process underground for the missing man,” said Eugene White, director of MHST in a news release from the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

The abandoned Blackhawk mine is located near Wharton in Boone County. It was closed in 1998 and has been sealed, the release said.

A team of three individuals was equipped with full safety apparatus that included breathing packs, according to officials. The team is made up of two members from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training and one from Blackhawk Mining.

“When operations cease and a mine is sealed, conditions can deteriorate very quickly,” White said. “Roof falls, toxic levels of gas, flooding and other dangers may exist. We will take every measure possible to ensure the safety of the rescuers entering the mine.”

Boone County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Barker said two people, Amanda Pennington and Gary Gibson, were arrested Monday evening near the mine entrance. Criminal complaints filed in Boone County Magistrate Court show Pennington, a resident of Glenn Rogers, was arrested on a conspiracy charge, and Gibson, a resident of Oceana, on conspiracy and breaking and entering charges.

The complaint said that a deputy responded about 1 p.m. Monday to a possible mine theft at Wells Mine Complex. A witness who said he saw a car on the property and suspected someone may be inside the mine. The deputy spoke to Pennington, who said she was only there to pick up Blackburn and Gibson. The deputy said he asked if the men were inside the mine, and she said she didn’t know where they were.

After explaining to her the dangers of being inside a coal mine without proper ventilation, the deputy said, Pennington said the men were inside. The deputy said the mine was sealed off until the two men busted through a concrete barrier. It also was posted with no trespassing signs. The complaint said it was believed the two men were taking copper cable.

Samantha Smith, director of marketing and communications for the state Department of Commerce, said Wednesday that officials were unsure whether another man, identified by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office as Blackburn, is still in the mine.

Original Story: November 28, 2018:

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who may be inside an abandoned mine.

Wes Blackburn is the man being sought by law enforcement, Chief Deputy Chad Barker said.

“At this time, we are unsure if he is inside the mine or not and the investigation is active with law enforcement, company officials and state mine investigators,” Barker said in an email.

West Virginia mine safety officials have been trying to determine whether to send in a crew to search for a man who could be in the mine, located near Wharton. The former mine was sealed and had been closed for several decades.

Samantha Smith, director of marketing and communications for the state Department of Commerce, confirmed Wednesday that one man was arrested after coming out of the mine and are unsure whether the second man, identified by the sheriff’s office as Blackburn, is still in the mine.

Officials said they are not sure if the man is in the mine or could be somewhere else in the community. They are considering whether it is worth going into the mine with the potential danger for rescuers.

“Law enforcement is currently working a few leads,” Smith said. “Officials are trying to exhaust all possibilities that exist above ground to locate the man before making the decision to mobilize a mine rescue team to go underground.”

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training is evaluating the situation.