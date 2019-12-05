UPDATE: Mills found guilty of first-degree murder

UPDATE: 12/5/2019 – PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County woman accused of decapitating a man’s head has been found guilty.

The jury found Roena Mills, 42, of Lerona guilty of first-degree murder, with no mercy.

Mills was accused of murdering and decapitating Bo White, 29, back in April of 2018.

The forensic pathologist testified that White had multiple sharp force injuries, including 13 stab wounds to the chest, two to the neck, two to the abdomen, and one in the back, with 37 incised wounds on his head, and multiple blunt force injuries.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

UPDATE: 12/4/19- PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- The trial for a Mercer County woman accused of decapitating a man’s head continued today.

The incident took place in April of 2018 in Lerona. 42-year-old Roena Mills was accused of murdering and decapitating 29-year-old Bo White.

Jury selection began Tuesday with opening statements beginning late in the afternoon. Today, the trial continued with multiple witness testimonies, including those from the victim’s mother and father.

White’s body was found at his home, but his head was found in nearby woods.

UPDATE: 6/4/19 – PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) – A request for reduced bond has been denied to a woman charged in West Virginia in the death of a man who was decapitated.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 42-year-old Roena Cheryl Mills’ request to reduce her $200,000 cash-only bond was denied Thursday. Mills is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of 29-year-old Bo White, whose body found at his Lerona home while his head was found in nearby woods.

A criminal complaint says Mills later went to another home while covered in blood and armed with a pocket knife. It says homeowners called the police and the Rural Retreat, Virginia, the woman gave authorities a fake identity. It says she was brought in for questioning and told deputies “you have to take me back and let me get my heads.”

UPDATE: 4/9/18 – LERONA, WV (WOAY) – A woman has been charged for killing a man in Lerona back on April 1, 2018.

Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler tells WOAY that Roena Cheryl Mills, 41, of Lerona, is charged with second-degree murder.

The victim was Bo White.

Mills is being held under a 200,000 dollar cash bond and another 10,000 dollar cash bond.

UPDATE: 4/2/18 – LERONA– According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, they are unable to release much information in the case of a dead body after a judge issued a gag order.

The order was issued around 1:30 PM on Monday and will last for five days.

Deputies tell WOAY one person has been arrested after the body was found at a home in Lerona on Sunday.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and deputies are in the process of notifying the family.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4/1/18 LERONA, WV (WOAY)- Mercer County Sheriff Department Deputies are on the scene of a possible homicide in Lerona on Sunday Afternoon.

Dispatch told WOAY that the investigation is still ongoing and the cause of the death is unknown.

WOAY will continue to update on this developing story.