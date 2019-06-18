UPDATE: Mercer County Woman Office Manager Sentenced for Embezzlement Scheme and Related Tax Felony

UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, W.Va . – A former office manager for a Bluefield business was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for an embezzlement scheme and related tax felony charges, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Roseanna Coomes, 67, of Bluefield, West Virginia, previously pled guilty to executing a decade-long wire fraud scheme where she embezzled more than $969,000 from her employer, Cole Truck Parts. She also pled guilty to a related tax offense. As part of the plea, Coomes agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $969,316.68 to Cole Truck Parts and $64,330.10 to the Internal Revenue Service. The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations and the Bluefield Police Department conducted the investigation. “Unbelievable. Coomes embezzled almost $1 million from her employer,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “As a result of the great work of law enforcement, her employer will receive restitution and Coomes is going to prison.” At her plea hearing, Coomes admitted that from about January 1, 2007, through mid-2017, as the office manager at Cole Truck Parts, she defrauded her employer by writing checks to herself and to another person and disguising those checks by making false entries into the company’s accounts. She further agreed that she made false statements on her tax returns for numerous years by not reporting that income. Former Assistant United States Attorney Meredith Thomas and Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence.

———-

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Roseanna Coomes, 67, of Bluefield, West Virginia, pled guilty to executing a decade-long wire fraud scheme where she embezzled more than $969,000 from her employer, Cole Truck Parts. She also pled guilty to a related tax offense. As part of the plea, Coomes agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $969,316.68 to Cole Truck Parts and $64,330.10 to the Internal Revenue Service. The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and the Bluefield Police Department conducted the investigation.

“You reap what you sow,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “More than 10 years of scheming and the theft of almost $1 million. Being in business is difficult enough without an employee stealing from the company. I want to thank IRS-Criminal Investigations and the Bluefield Police Department for excellent work in this case.”

As part of the plea, Coomes admitted that from about January 1, 2007, through mid-2017, as the office manager at Cole Truck Parts, she defrauded her employer by writing checks to herself and to another person and disguising those checks by making false entries into the company’s accounts. She further agreed that she made false statements on her tax returns for numerous years by not reporting that income.