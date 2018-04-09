UPDATE: Mercer County Woman Charged With Second Degree Murder

UPDATE: 4/9/18 – LERONA, WV (WOAY) – A woman has been charged for killing a man in Lerona back on April 1, 2018.

Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler tells WOAY that Roena Cheryl Mills, 41, of Lerona is charged with second degree murder.

The victim was Bo White.

Mills is being held under a 200,000 dollar cash bond and another 10,000 dollar cash bond.

UPDATE: 4/2/18 – LERONA– According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, they are unable to release much information in the case of a dead body after a judge issued a gag order.

The order was issued around 1:30PM on Monday and will last for five days.

Deputies tell WOAY one person has been arrested after the body was found at a home in Lerona on Sunday.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and deputies are in the process of notifying the family.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4/1/18 LERONA, WV (WOAY)- Mercer County Sheriff Department Deputies are on the scene of a possible homicide in Lerona on Sunday Afternoon.

Dispatch told WOAY that the investigation is still on going and the cause of the death is unknown.

WOAY will continue to update on this developing story.

