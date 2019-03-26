UPDATE: Mercer County man who said child sex abuse was accidental is sentenced

UPDATE: PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man who was found guilty on sexual abuse and sexual assault charges on a 3-year-old girl was sentenced today.

Mercer County Prosecuting Officials say Henry Vincent Bennett will serve 80-270 years in prison. 30-70 years will be suspended for 7 years of probation.

Bennett will also become a lifetime sex offender and be on extended supervision.

—————————

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man has been found guilty on sexual abuse and sexual assault on a 3-year-old girl.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Henry Vincent Bennett was found guilty on six counts of sexual assault and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

Bennett will be sentenced on March 26, 2019, at 2 pm.

—————————

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) – A trial has begun for a West Virginia man who told police he sexually abused a 3-year-old girl by accident.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports opening statements were heard Wednesday in the sexual assault case against 26-year-old Henry Vincent Bennett.

Prosecutors say he told detectives he thought the toddler was his wife when she climbed into his bed and performed oral sex. They say he also acknowledged that he may have used a sexual toy on the little girl.

Prosecutors say Child Protective Services launched an investigation in February. Bennett’s wife, April, has pleaded guilty to child neglect of part of a deal requiring her to testify. Bennett’s attorneys say the allegations are unsupported and his admission was coerced.