UPDATE: Mercer County Man Charged With Hit And Run, Resulting In Child’s Death, Found Not Guilty

Update – April 11, 2019: MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man who was charged for a hit and run that left a child dead was found not guilty.

Michael Dicker, 51, was facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and obstructing an officer. The incident happened on September 13th, 2018, around 6:00 P.M. along RT. 20 near Littlesburg RD.

A two-day jury trail reached a not-guilty verdict on all charges. The trail was held in Judge Derek Swope’s courtroom.

The parents are facing child neglect charges.

——————————–

Update – October 22, 2018: MERCER COUNTY, WV – Michael Dicker was charged for a hit and run that left a child dead.

Michael Dicker appeared in court today. Dicker was involved in a hit and run incident along route 20 near Littlesburg Road in Bluefield. Michael dicker was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death–and obstructing an officer. Dicker appeared in front of Judge Swoop where he pled Not Guilty.

The Pre-trial court date for Dicker is set for Nov 29th at 9:30 and his Trial court date is set for Jan 9th at 9:30 am.

——————————–

Original Story – September 13, 2018: MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Deputies are currently searching for a vehicle after it reportedly struck and killed a child.

According to Sheriff Tommy Bailey with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the incident took place on September 13th, 2018 around 6:00 P.M. along RT. 20 near Littlesburg RD.

The vehicle deputies are looking for is a possible dark colored Toyota van with front passenger damage.

If you have any information on this incident you’re asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s office at (304)-487-8364.