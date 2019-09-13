UPDATE: McDowell County man found guilty of killing girlfriend

UPDATE: (September 13, 2019, at 9:30 am)WELCH, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, who was shot once in the forehead.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 28-year-old Charles Kennedy was found guilty Thursday in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Emily Hatfield. Jurors are expected to hear from state and defense witnesses on Friday before recommending sentencing. Prosecutor Emily Miller says Kennedy wanted jurors to believe that he accidentally shot his girlfriend.

She says he offered multiple stories about how it happened, including the gun being thrown into the air and going off. However, a medical examiner testified that the wound in Hatfield’s head came from a gun pressed tightly against it. Kennedy’s lawyer, D.J. Morgan, argued that the state hadn’t shown evidence of a motive.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

——————————————–

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WOAY) – State Police responded to a shooting in the Raysal area on Friday, December 22, that left one dead.

West Virginia State Police tells WOAY that they responded to a call of an accidental shooting involving a pistol underneath a pillow accidentally going off. Deputies say, due to the suspicious nature of this call, Troopers requested for Bradshaw P.D. Officer Bailey to secure the scene until these Troopers arrived.

When deputies arrived on the scene Troopers made contact with a male individual, identified as Charles Kennedy, 27, who was acting erratically.

These Troopers entered the residence and discovered the body of Emily Hatfield, 24, had sustained a single gunshot wound and was now deceased.

Due to the evidence gathered on scene, Charles Kennedy was placed under arrest for 1st Degree Murder. Additionally, Charles Kennedy was charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance for marijuana and Methamphetamine that were also found on scene and are believe to have played a factor in the homicide.