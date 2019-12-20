UPDATE: Mary Haley-Scott arrested in Raleigh County

UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) Mary Haley-Scott has been arrested in Raleigh County.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has Mary Haley-Scott in custody at this time.She has been arrested for being a fugitive from justice out of Virginia and Obstructing an Officer in West Virginia.

UPDATE (12/19/19 at 9:30 pm) RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Criminal complaint filed my Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott alleges that her estranged husband and another man beat her and threatened to kill her.

WOAY has obtained a copy of the criminal complaint that Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott filed against her estranged husband William Scott. The complaint says that on December 3, 2019, at 9:50, Haley-Scott left her friend’s home to go to the local store.

Haley-Scott says she stopped to have a call in a local church parking lot when she was speaking to her co-partner Steve and a friend by the name Frank Slavin II. Haley-Scott says she was pulled out of the car by her husband, William Scott, and another man, who began to punch her in her face and choked her. Haley-Scott then begins to ask her friend for help who she was on the phone with and he called 911 in Walton County, Florida, not knowing she wasn’t in Florida.

Haley-Scott began to run away and told them someone was on the phone and they know what’s happening.

Haley-Scott says she was “punched over and over in the face and told next time it will be a bullet to my head.”

The complaint was filed on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 3:40 am in Wythe County, VA.

William Scott, a retired WV State Trooper, Scott turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:42 am.

UPDATE (12/19/19 at 8 pm) RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Court documents reveal new information concerning a missing woman last seen in Raleigh County.

WOAY News has obtained court records on an indictment that was issued by a Grand Jury in Smyth County, Virginia. The Grand Jury returned two indictments on Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott for grand larceny. The Grand Jury found that on Thursday, July 4, 2019, Haley Scott “unlawfully and feloniously take, steal and carry away personal property belonging to Tony Adams and Michael Perdue, having a value of 500 dollars or more, with the intent to permanently deprive the owners of the possessions.”

The Virginia Code of Violation of said charges is 18.2.95.

Deputies say the focus is on finding Haley-Scott safe and returning her to her family.

If you know where she may be, call police.

UPDATE (12/18/19 at 7 pm) RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A tangled web of questions arise after new details are released in the case of a missing woman last seen in Raleigh County.

Sheriff Scott Van Meter tells WOAY that Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott is wanted by authorities in Smyth County, Virginia for grand larceny. Haley Scott was indicted by a Grand Jury on December 10, 2019, then reported missing on December 16, 2019.

The indictment occurred one day after Haley-Scott filed a private warrant for an alleged assault from her estranged husband.

Van Meter says her location and condition are still unknown at this time but all leads re being followed up on regarding her disappearance. Van Meter says her estranged husband, Bill Scott, has been and continues to be cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300.

UPDATE (12/17/19 at 7:30 pm) RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – New details emerge in the case of a missing woman who was last seen in Raleigh County.

According to court documents, William J. Scott of Rainelle, WV was arrested on a private warrant for misdemeanor assault on a family member, which was filed by Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott.

Scott is the estranged husband to Haley-Scott.

The warrant was filed on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 3:46 am in Wythe County, VA. Scott turned himself in on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:42 am.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott was reported missing to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, December 16, 2019, by members of her family.

Mrs. Haley-Scott is a 32-year-old white female.

She was last seen in the Raleigh County area late last week.

She was driving a Blue 2020 Kia passenger car with Virginia Temporary registration URV3345.

Anyone having information regarding her location is urged to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers.