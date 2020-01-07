UPDATE: Man wanted in connection to Princeton shooting arrested after fleeing the scene of an accident

UPDATE: PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Police say Kaleb Starkey, 19, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday.

Starkey was taken into custody his afternoon after fleeing the scene of an accident.

Princeton Police and Mercer Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

————-

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday afternoon, shots rang out at A1 Auto in Princeton as a man allegedly shot at a group of people which began a gunfire exchange. Although there were no injuries, a stray round shattered a front window of Amy’s House of Hope, a local nonprofit that serves food and supplies to those in need.

Princeton Police are now looking for 19-year-old Kaleb Starkey who is facing multiple felony charges.

“Officers received a call in reference to shots being fired at A1 Auto on North Caperton Street,” Lt. Jeremy Halsey said. “Officers responded to the scene and upon initial investigation, we realize it was an exchange of gunfire between two parties.”

Police got the call at around 2:45 p.m., and when they got to the scene, the group that had been shot at was still there. There were no injuries or gunshot wounds, but the window of Amy’s House of Hope was completely broken. Those at the scene were able to identify Starkey. Police say the parties involved knew each other.

Princeton Police and Amy’s House of Hope have both made it clear that Amy’s House was not the intended target but that it unfortunately was a victim of circumstance.

For nearby residents like Joseph Miller, who said he was shocked to hear about the incident, he says it’s all the more reason to be cautious as he walks that route to work daily.

“It gets dangerous everyday,” Miller said. “It’s getting more dangerous all over the world. And the more we try to stop it, the more bad things happen, but you always gotta look on the bright side, every day something bad happens, people are always doing something good.”

And that’s what Amy’s House of Hope will continue to do. The nonprofit says the glass has been cleaned up, a new window has been ordered and they will be back to feeding and caring for those in need on Tuesday like normal. As for the wanted suspect, Princeton Police are asking him to turn himself in and resolve this peacefully.

“If you’re out here committing crimes like this, there’s always going to be a victim, there’s always going to be a child. There’s always going to be a mother who is walking down the street at the wrong time struck by a stray round which could have very easily happened yesterday,” Lt. Halsey said. “Amy’s House of Hope, they feed people there. They bring people in who need help and if they would have had their business open yesterday, someone would have gotten seriously injured or maybe even killed and that’s something we can’t have.”

The incident is still under investigation so there are details that have not been released at this time.

If you see Starkey out and about, police say do not approach him. Because of the incident, he is believed to be armed and dangerous. Call 911.