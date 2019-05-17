UPDATE: Man Wanted For Murder, Considered Armed And Dangerous

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police are looking for a man wanted for shooting and killing another man.

Arrest warrants have been obtained in relation to a homicide investigation that took place in Beckley on 5/17/2019. Jalen Malik Alexander is now wanted in relation to his involvement in the murder of Maurice Emmanuel Webster. Alexander faces the charge of First Degree Murder and he is to be considered presently armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Beckley Police Department or CrimestoppersWV at crimstopperswv.com or their P3 Tips app.”

—————————–

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is investigating a homicide.

“On Friday, May 17, 2019, at approximately 1:19 am, Officers from the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting at the Hargrove Street Apartments located at 222 Hargrove Street.

Upon their arrival, officers located MAURICE EMMANUEL WEBSTER, a twenty-two-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted, however, WEBSTER died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Detective Cpl. Stewart at the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of WV at crimestopperswv.com via their P3 Tips app.”

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.