UPDATE: Man wanted by deputies in Nicholas County turn himself in

UPDATE: NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man who was wanted by deputies in Nicholas County turns himself in.

Shaun Duke turned himself in to authorities at around noon today.

Duke gave WOAY an exclusive e-mail and we will have more on this story tonight at 5 & 6.

———–

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in the location of Shaun Richard Duke.

Duke is 46 years old, weighs approximately 170lbs, Height 6′-1″, brown hair and green eyes.

Mr. Duke is wanted on the following charges: Delivery of a controlled substance causing death, conspiracy and delivery of a controlled substance.

Anyone with any information contact Sgt. Bennett with the Nicholas County Sheriff Department at 304-872-7880.