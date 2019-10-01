Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News UPDATE: Man wanted by deputies in Nicholas County turn himself in
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

UPDATE: Man wanted by deputies in Nicholas County turn himself in

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 01, 2019, 09:23 am

349
0

UPDATE: NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man who was wanted by deputies in Nicholas County turns himself in.

Shaun Duke turned himself in to authorities at around noon today.

Duke gave WOAY an exclusive e-mail and we will have more on this story tonight at 5 & 6.

———–

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in the location of Shaun Richard Duke.

Duke is 46 years old, weighs approximately 170lbs, Height 6′-1″, brown hair and green eyes.

Mr. Duke is wanted on the following charges: Delivery of a controlled substance causing death, conspiracy and delivery of a controlled substance.

Anyone with any information contact Sgt. Bennett with the Nicholas County Sheriff Department at 304-872-7880.

Previous PostGov. Justice announces September revenue collections in at $20M surplus
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X