UPDATE: Man sentenced to prison for murdering a 20-year-old from Raleigh County

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man who shot and killed a 20-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Franklin Yancey, 24, shot and killed Roy Lee Barnes III, 20, back in September of 2019. Yancey pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a firearm. He was sentenced to life in prison with mercy, which will allow him to be eligible for parole in 15 years. The murder took place after Barnes allegedly stole property from Yancey.

William Garretson II conspired with Yancey to kill Barnes, but he is still awaiting court proceedings.

———————

UPDATE: WHITBY, WV (WOAY) – New details have emerged after two men were arrested and charged with the murder of 20-year-old Roy Lee Barnes III.

According to court documents, On September 17, 2019, Raleigh County Deputies were dispatched to a call of a deceased person found in the Whitby area. After viewing the body it was apparent that the victim’s death was of an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, Franklin Yancey was developed as a suspect and was the last person seen with Barnes in the Sullivan Road area of Raleigh County.

After speaking with deputies, Yancey advised that he and Barnes were in an argument over personal property. Yancey confessed that he killed Barnes by shooting him twice. Yancey advised that he planned the murder after the personal property was stolen from him and that William Garretson II conspired with him to help carry out the act.

Both are in Southern Regional Jail.

———————

UPDATE: WHITBY, WV (WOAY) – Two people have been arrested and charged with the murder of 20-year-old Roy Lee Barnes III.

On September 21st, 2019, Detectives with the Raleigh County Sheriffs Office arrested Franklin Wayne Yancey, 24 of Glen Morgan and William Garretson, 54 also of Glen Morgan for the murder of Roy Lee Barnes III.

They were both lodged at the Southern Regional pending arraignment.

———————

UPDATE: WHITBY, WV (WOAY) – A body that was found in a wooded area of Raleigh County earlier this week has been identified.

Deputies have confirmed that the body found was identified as 20-year-old Roy Lee Barnes III. He died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies are still actively investigating and we will continue to update you on this developing story.

———————

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A body has been found in a wooded area of Raleigh County.

According to Sheriff Van meter, the body was found Tuesday evening in a wooded area of Whitby.

The investigation is active and no other information can be released at this time.

We will continue to update you on this story when more details are available.