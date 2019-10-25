UPDATE: Man imprisoned for murdering McDowell County mayor accused of killing inmate

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) – The man convicted of murdering War, West Virginia, Mayor Thomas Hatcher is now accused of killing a fellow inmate.

The Inter-Mountain reports a criminal complaint says Earl Click was covered in blood and readily admitted to killing Allen Longwell on Wednesday at the Huttonsville Correctional Center.

The complaint filed by State Police Trooper R.C. Watson says Longwell was found on his back with multiple stab wounds. A long metal rod that had been filed to a point was found nearby.

Click is charged with first-degree murder. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

In 2014, Click was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in Hatcher’s death. He was sentenced to life in prison with the recommendation of mercy and one to five years of incarceration.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A Huttonsville Correctional Center inmate was fatally assaulted Wednesday.

Allen Eugene Longwell, 53, was found unresponsive on the floor of his housing area at around 3 p.m. with apparent stab wounds. A makeshift weapon possibly used in the assault was found at the scene.

Staff immediately began providing medical assistance, and EMTs were summoned as well. The inmate was pronounced dead about a half-hour after he was found.

Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation investigators and State Police are at the facility, and a potential inmate suspect has been identified. Further details are not expected until charges are filed or the investigation is concluded.

Longwell, of New Martinsville, was convicted in November 1996 in Wetzel County and sentenced the following month on incest, first-degree sexual assault and child abuse by a parent resulting in injury charges. He faced a minimum discharge date of July 2021.