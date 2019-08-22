UPDATE: Man driving a semi-truck killing two state workers on I-77 pays 30 dollars in fines

UPDATE: 8/22/2019 at 1:45 p.m. – MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man who was driving a semi-truck that crashed, killing two West Virginia State Workers have pleaded guilty to two charges.

A plea hearing was held in front of Magistrate Susan Honaker on August 16, 2019, for James Richard Crandall. Crandall was originally charged with two counts of negligent homicide, failure to maintain control, reckless driving, unsafe vehicle on a highway, and following too closely. Crandall pleaded guilty to reckless driving and unsafe vehicle on a highway; all other charges were dismissed. The state agreed to no jail time.

Crandall paid a 25 dollar fine for reckless driving and a 5 dollar fine for an unsafe vehicle on a highway. He paid 30 dollars for both fines and court costs, which was around 380 dollars.

Nathan Thompson, 32, along with Richard Lambert, 21, died and Ethan Kestner, 19, survived injuries, as a result of this crash.

UPDATED: 10/5/2018 at 1250 p.m. -MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – James Richard Crandall, the operator of the R and L Carriers semi-tractor trailer was arrested and criminally charged in connection with the crash that occurred on August 16th that killed two West Virginia Parkways Authority Employees and injured one.

This crash occurred south along I77 in the Camp Creek area of Mercer County, where three West Virginia Parkway Authority Employees were involved.

Crandall was charged with the following misdemeanors: two counts of Negligent Homicide, Failure to Maintain Control, Reckless Driving, Unsafe Vehicle on the Highway and Following Too Closely. Crandall was arraigned and released on a $50,000.00 Bond. This investigation is ongoing and being investigated by Corporal C.I. Fields.

UPDATED: 8/18/2018 @ 12:31 p.m.- A second person has died from injuries following the deadly accident on I-77 at Camp Creek that occurred Thursday afternoon.

West Virginia State Police say 21-year-old Richard Lambert succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Friday.

Ethan Kestner is still believed to be in critical/stable condition. This investigation is still on going.

CAMP CREEK, WV (WOAY) – The identities of the three West Virginia Parkways Authority injured during the deadly I-77 crash near mm 23 has been released.

According to State Police, 32-year-old Nathan Thompson of Mercer County was pronounced dead on the scene. While 19-year-old Ethan Kestner of Mercer County and 21-year-old Richard Lambert of Mercer County are both in critical condition. The operator of the tractor trailer was 52-year-old James Crandall of Ohio.

The cause of crash is still under investigation.

Stick with Newswatch as this story continues to develop.