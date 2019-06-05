UPDATE: Man Charged For Manslaughter In Monroe County

UPDATE: (6/5/2019) MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man has been indicted for manslaughter in Monroe County.

A grand jury has returned an indictment against Melvin Jones, 48, of Ballard. Jones is charged with manslaughter for the death of William Joseph Spencer after Spencer died of a single gunshot wound.

He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar bond.

If convicted he could face three to fifteen years in prison.

UPDATE: One person is dead after a shooting took place in Monroe County.

State Police say, William Joseph Spencer from Ballard, WV, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on Orchard Road. Spinner was found in the homeowner’s yard with a single gunshot wound.

Melvin Lee Jones, 40, was transported to Princeton Community Hospital to obtain medical treatment for injuries sustained during the altercation.

At this time, criminal charges have not been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, criminal charges have not been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

November 25, 2019: MONROE COUNTY (WOAY) – Monroe County Dispatch tells NewsWatch there was a shooting in their area Sunday evening.

The shooting happened on Orchard road in Ballard, WV of Monroe County. Witnesses tell us they heard a gunshot and people were screaming and running.

There are reports that one person died, but we are still awaiting confirmation from authorities.

There are reports that one person died, but we are still awaiting confirmation from authorities.