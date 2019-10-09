Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Man arrested in Fayette county was the victim of mistaken identity
UPDATE: Man arrested in Fayette county was the victim of mistaken identity

Tyler Barker Oct 09, 2019, 09:25 am

UPDATE: Regarding the fugitive arrest from Fairfax County Police Department made last night.

Information was received that the subject apprehended yesterday evening by the Fayette  County Sheriff’s Department Jerime Gibson, was the victim of mistaken identity during the September 30th arrest of the actual suspect in Fairfax County Virginia.

On September 30th, Fairfax County Police Department arrested a subject for felony drug possession. The subject, Dennis Gibson, provided the officers with his brothers identifying information, that being of Jerime Gibson. When Dennis Gibson failed to appear in court, Fairfax County then requested the Fayette  County Sheriff’s Department attempt to apprehend Jerime Gibson.

Today, Sheriff Mike Fridley and Prosecuting  Attorney Larry Harrah began compiling information that was forwarded to the authorities in Fairfax County Virginia in an attempt to aid them in confirming that Dennis had in fact used Jerime’s identifying information during his arrest. This information was verified this afternoon, which resulted in Jerime’s release this afternoon.

Tyler Barker

