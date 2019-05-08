UPDATE: Man Arrested For Mercer County Murder, Victim Identified

UPDATE: BRUSHFORK, WV (WOAY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Mercer County.

According to State Police, Christopher Bailey, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery without incident after killing William Simons of Pipestem.

State Police responded to an abandoned car complaint on Dawson school road on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at around 9 am. While en-route the call was updated to involved an unresponsive male near the area of the vehicle.

Upon arrival, Simons was located over the embankment, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Bailey is currently in Southern Regional Jail awaited arraignment.

____________________

BRUSKFORK, WV (WOAY) – State Police in Mercer County are investigating a murder after a man’s body was found Sunday.

According to State Police, a man was found on Dawson School Road in the Brushfork area. The name of the victim is not being released at this time until the family can be notified.

Police received a call of an abandoned car, and the man’s body was found near it. The man is believed to have resided in the area for several years.

Officials are not released how the man died yet but said there is evidence of foul play.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.