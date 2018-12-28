UPDATE: Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Setting Raleigh County Home On Fire

UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man has been arrested for attempted murder after intentionally setting a home on fire back in October in Raleigh County.

Deputies say on Sunday, October 21, 2018, Dalton Blankenship had allegedly made verbal threats to kill the homeowner over a missing knife that belonged to him. Blankenship had allegedly brandished a firearm and made threats, too.

The homeowner woke up and suddenly could see and smell smoke. She put her feet on the floor, which felt very warm. Residents inside the home allegedly observed Blankenship fleeing from behind their home on foot, run up the side of the yard into the street, got in his vehicle, and fled. Witnesses were able to describe what Blankenship had on. Deputies observed the door to be pried open in the basement.

A scent track was done by K9 “Smokey” and his path corroborated with the victim’s statement.

Blankenship had allegedly contacted the homeowner via phone; she stated he said to her that she “should have died” and “prove it.”

Blankenship was later caught on video at the Sheetz gas station on Harper road wearing the same outfit he was described wearing.

Blankenship is charged with nighttime burglary and attempted murder. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 300,000 dollar bond.

—————————–

Original Story: October 22, 2018, at 11 am

MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that was intentionally set.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, they were dispatched to an arson fire on Mills Avenue in MacArthur on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at around 3:20 am. Forced entry was made into the residence where the fire was intentionally set. Three residents were in the house at the time, and all three got out of the house with no injuries.

Mabscott Fire responded and put out the fire before it completely spread throughout the house.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Dep. Schack with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 304-255-9300. Tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP or www.wvcrimestoppers.com.