UPDATE: Lost Person Found In Raleigh County
By Kassie SimmonsJul 07, 2019, 22:51 pm
UPDATE: A man has been found and was transported to the hospital after getting lost in the woods in Raleigh County.
Officials tell us that the man is from Boone County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – The Coal River Fire Department is in the Naoma area searching for a lost person.
First responders are searching for an adult lost in the woods near Drews Creek.
Few details are available at this time, but stick with WOAY for updates as they become available.
