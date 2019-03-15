Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Lockdown Lifted At Woodrow Wilson High School Due To Shooting Report

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 15, 2019, 09:08 am

577
0

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Officials tell WOAY that Woodrow Wilson High School was placed on lockdown because of a rumored Facebook post about a shooting.

Kids have been picked up from school and police searched and didn’t find anything.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

——————

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The lockdown has been lifted at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

————–

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Woodrow Wilson High School has been placed on a lockdown.

The school released the following statement:

“Due to community-related concerns, Woodrow Wilson High School has been placed on a lockdown. Students will not be dismissed until the lockdown is lifted by law enforcement.  Parents are requested to not come to WWHS until the lockdown is resolved.  The administration is working with law enforcement agencies to resolve the issue. Raleigh County Schools will keep everyone apprised.”

Stay with News Watch for more details.

