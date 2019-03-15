UPDATE: Lockdown Lifted At Woodrow Wilson High School Due To Shooting Report

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Officials tell WOAY that Woodrow Wilson High School was placed on lockdown because of a rumored Facebook post about a shooting.

Kids have been picked up from school and police searched and didn’t find anything.

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The lockdown has been lifted at Woodrow Wilson High School.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Woodrow Wilson High School has been placed on a lockdown.

The school released the following statement:

“Due to community-related concerns, Woodrow Wilson High School has been placed on a lockdown. Students will not be dismissed until the lockdown is lifted by law enforcement. Parents are requested to not come to WWHS until the lockdown is resolved. The administration is working with law enforcement agencies to resolve the issue. Raleigh County Schools will keep everyone apprised.”

