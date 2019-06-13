UPDATE: Lewisburg Shooting Suspect Arrested In Ohio, Victim Has Died

UPDATE: Thursday, June 13 at 1 pm: LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A man who shot a 17-year-old in Lewisburg has been arrested again for murder.

On Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at approximately 4:35 pm, Edward Alexander Smith-Allen was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Columbus Ohio on a warrant obtained by the Lewisburg Police Department for Murder in the 1st Degree in the shooting death of 17-year-old Alaisia M. Smith. Mr. Smith-Allen will be held in the Franklin County Ohio Sheriff’s Office Main Jail awaiting extradition back to West Virginia.

This warrant was obtained as a result of the investigation into the shooting at Dorie Miller Park in Lewisburg on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at approximately 6:43 pm.

The investigation is still on-going and anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626 or our dispatch at 304-647-7911.

UPDATE Sunday, June 9 at 12pm: LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – According to Lewisburg Police Cheif, Edward Alexander Smith Allen turned himself into authorities, after allegedly shooting a female.

The incident happened at Dorie Miller Park Friday evening.

At about 6:30 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019, Edward Alexander Smith-Allen turned himself into Sgt. D.B. Eggleston of the Lewisburg Police Department. He was then arraigned in the Greenbrier County Magistrate Court for the warrant for Wanton Endangerment With A Firearm and released on a $5,000.00 dollar bond by the Magistrate. The Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney has been kept advised of the status of the investigation. Sgt. Eggleston was assisted in the arrest by Dep. Chief J.A. Vance, Sgt. J.D. Hughes, Patrolman J.A. Clendenen and Patrolman J.S. Doss of the Lewisburg Police Department.

The investigation is still on-going with assistance from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department and the W.V. State Police. Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626 or our dispatch at 304-647-7911.

The victim’s family says the victim is still on life support fighting for her life and has asked that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY)- One person is transported after being shot in Lewisburg.

The incident took place in the Dorie Miller Park area, according to Greenbrier County dispatchers. The shots fired incident was reported just before 7:00 P.M.

Dispatchers add the gunshot wound didn’t appear to be self-inflicted.

The Lewisburg Police Department is still searching for the suspect.

Fairlea Ambulance, Lewisburg Fire Department, and Greenbrier County Sheriff deputies all assisted.

This story is developing, check back for updates.