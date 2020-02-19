UPDATE: Legislation introduced for Raleigh County to take over Little Beaver State Park

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County is one step closer to take over Little Beaver State Park.

Senator Roberts of Raleigh County has introduced a bill in the Senate that would allow Raleigh County to acquire Little Beaver State Park.

Raleigh County Commissioners have been working on taking over the park for over a year.

The park used to belong to the county about 30 years ago, according to Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver.

The county is not pleased with the way the State has managed the 600-acre property over the years.

“To be truthful with you, it’s been run down. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done out there,” Tolliver said. “They really don’t have, my understanding, a full-time superintendent out there. He’s just there one or two days a week. Basically, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”



BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission voted to move forward with acquiring Little Beaver State Park at their meeting this morning, but some county residents still have questions.

In the late 1960s, the State was gifted Little Beaver Park. Today, the board voted to acquire the state park after the State does some agreed-upon maintenance.

Commission President Byrd White says the county will be able to make improvements that the State wouldn’t.

“Long-range, mid-term range goals are to restore the swimming area at the lake, to improve the campground and to improve the other recreational facilities that are there,” said White.

Byrd says that these improvements won’t cost taxpayers a dime, and upgrades will be covered by the existing budget.