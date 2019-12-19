UPDATE: Judge denies second bond reduction request for man accused of killing another man

UPDATE: (12/18/19 at 7:30 pm) RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A bond hearing was held for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Raleigh County last December.

Leon Lucas appeared back in court today after he allegedly shot and killed Travis Hall. Hall and his girlfriend were living with Lucas at the time of the shooting, which occurred on December 29, 2018.

This is the second time this year Lucas has tried to get a bond reduction, but has been denied both times.

———————————

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – UPDATE: August 19, 2019, at 3:00 pm – A bond hearing was held for a Raleigh County man accused of shooting and killing another man for refusing to leave his home.

Leon Lucas is accused of shooting and killing Travis Hall on Coal River Road in Dameron back on December 29, 2018. Lucas allegedly shot and killed Hall after Hall refused to leave. Hall and his girlfriend were living with Lucas two weeks prior to the shooting. Lucas had accused Hall of taking his belongings.

A bond hearing was held in front of Judge Burnside, where he denied him bond.

———————————

UPDATE: DAMERON, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after he shot and killed another man, for refusing to leave.

According to deputies, Leon Lucas shot and killed Travis Hall on Coal River Road in Dameron of Raleigh County. The residence is a single-wide trailer owned by Mr. Lucas who was allowing Travis Hall and his girlfriend to live with him for the last two weeks. Lucas in a statement to authorities said that he believed Travis Hall had been taking things of his and was upset about it and wanted Hall to leave.

Lucas said Hall was alone and asked him to leave. Lucas found Hall in the bedroom, and he told him he wanted him out of his house. Lucas backed out of the hallway and sat in a chair in the kitchen air and laid a shotgun across his lap and told Travis to leave again. Lucas admitted that he had checked to make sure the weapon was loaded and didn’t use it to scare or intimidate Hall. When Hall refused to leave the residence, Lucas shot and killed him. He did not render medical aid and a neighbor called 911.

Lucas told deputies that he shot him and was glad he was dead.

Lucas is charged with first-degree murder and is in the Southern Regional Jail under no bond.