UPDATE: Identity Of Victim Fatally Shot In Beckley Name Released

UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is now releasing the identity of the victim that was fatally shot Wednesday night.

Twenty-three year old, Jalen Laqua Joe, 23, of Beckley died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds received during this incident.

———————————–

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A shooting in Beckley last night has left one person dead.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. last night, officers with the Beckley Police Department responded to 410 2nd Street in reference to a shooting 23-year-old was discovered that a 23 year old victim had been struck by gunfire multiple times. The victim was taken to Raleigh General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The name of the victim is not being released at the moment.

Officers encountered an armed suspect, Ramon Isaiah Edwards III, and took him into custody. Edwards is being charged with First Degree Murder and thirteen counts of Wanton Endangerment.