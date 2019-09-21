UPDATE: Identities released of those charged in high speed chase

UPDATE: Names released of those charged after fleeing and leading police on pursuit.

Corey Merrix, 29

Daleanna Lilly, 40

Destiny Paczosa, 21

They were charged with fleeing and obstructing.

—————

UPDATE: 4 people are in custody after a high speed chase spanning across two counties.

Police deployed spike strips.

————————

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Multiple police agencies are currently pursuing a high speed chase on I-77.

According to officials, a police pursuit started in Athens and continued up I-77 towards Beckley.

The driver of the car has hit and stuck several police cruisers. The driver is weaving in and out of traffic, going at speeds up 80 mph.

State police is assisting multiple city police and deputies.

Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties have law enforcement on standby.

Officials are trying to use spike strips but unsuccessful at this time.

