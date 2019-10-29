UPDATE: Human remains found in Fayette County are those of missing woman from 2016

UPDATE: HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – Human remains found in Hilltop are those of a missing Fayette County woman from 2016.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that human remains which were submitted to them for testing are those of Georgia M. Stone. Stone was reported missing in December of 2016 in the Hilltop area.

A determination of the cause of death is on-going, as well, investigators are continuing to search the recovery site and surrounding area for evidence.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau.

———————-

UPDATE: HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – Deputies were out searching this morning on Sanger Road in Hilltop after new information came up involving a cold case.

Georgia Malinda Stone was last seen over two years ago at her home on Sanger Road.

Deputies had cadaver dogs out searching for new clues after getting new information.

Deputies have cleared the scene and the new information that they have received has not been released yet.

———————-

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – Over two years have passed since Georgia Malinda Stone was last seen at her residence located at 830 Sanger Road in the Hilltop area of Fayette County at approximately 8:15 am on Monday, December 5, 2016.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red sweatshirt. She is described as a white female, 56 years old, approximately 5-02 and weighing around 130-140 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair and wears eyeglasses. She does not have any distinguishing scars, birthmarks or tattoos.

She is originally from the Nicholas County area, and investigators have followed up on numerous leads in both Fayette and Nicholas Counties since her reported disappearance.

We are asking that anyone with any information concerning the disappearance of Georgia Malinda Stone come forward.