UPDATE: Greenbrier Valley Mall lockdown lifted

UPDATE: On Monday, December 30, 2019, at approximately 9:15 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a suspicious package located on top of an exterior mail receptacle at the Greenbrier Valley Mall in Fairlea. Upon arrival officers observed a package wrapped in white tissue paper with a Canadian return address and no name.

The United States Postal Inspector was contacted, as well as a WV State Police bomb technician. The mall was evacuated and the parking entrances closed. The package was subsequently x-rayed by the bomb tech and cleared of anything abnormal. The Postal Inspector took possession of the object and officers cleared the scene. Mall entrances were closed for approximately 3 ½ hours.

Deputy M. T. Moss, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer.

In addition to Sheriff’s office personnel, the State Police bomb tech and Postal Inspector, assistance with the incident was provided by Fairlea Fire Department and EMS, as well as members of the Lewisburg Police Department.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Greenbrier Valley Mall is currently on lock down.

Both entrances to the Greenbrier Valley Mall in Fairlea are closed apparently due to reports of a suspicious package. According to dispatch the call came in around 9 tonight.

Details are still limited at this time, but stick with News Watch for developing updates.