UPDATE: Greenbrier County Schools closed Feb 5, 6, & 7, due to sickness

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – All Greenbrier County Schools will be closed the rest of the week, due to ongoing sickness.

The staff is to report at 8 am.

The school released the following information:

“As you may be aware, an outbreak of flu in our community has unfortunately impacted many students in our school system. We have followed the guidance provided to schools experiencing illness outbreaks; however, student absences continue to trend upward. For this reason, Greenbrier County Schools will operate on a Reimagined Time Day schedule for the next three days: Wednesday, February 5; Thursday, February 6; and Friday, February 7, to help prevent the spread of illness. Regrettably, school cafeterias will also be closed. All staff will report at 8 a.m. to assist with disinfecting classrooms.

Students will complete Reimagined Time Day packets for days 1, 2, and 3 available on our website at http://ow.ly/sptw50ydoWf. Teachers will be available via email to answer student questions. We look forward to welcoming students back to school on a regular schedule on Monday, February 10.

This decision has been made in collaboration with medical professionals and the Greenbrier County Health Department, with the safety of our students being our number one concern. Thank you in advance for supporting your child and our school system as we address this situation.

This measure will only be effective if students refrain from group gatherings. Please assist us by having your child avoid group activities until school resumes. If your child has been ill, he/she should not return to school until they feel like participating in the classroom, have no flu-like symptoms, and have been fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medications.

Respectfully,

Jeff Bryant, Superintendent”