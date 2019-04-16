UPDATE: Gov. Justice Campaign Manager Releases Statement On Thrasher Running For Governor

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Statement from Mike Lukach, Campaign Manager for Governor Jim Justice on Former Secretary of Commerce, Woody Thrasher, run for Governor.

“We welcome the entry of Mr. Thrasher into the 2020 Republican Primary.

When Governor Justice appointed Mr. Thrasher as the Secretary of Commerce, the Governor, and all West Virginians, expected him to put the people of this state above his own interests. It’s sad that the opposite happened. Instead, Mr. Thrasher used his appointed position to travel all over the world on the taxpayers’ dime to promote the private companies of his friends, and at the same time, forgot about the RISE flood relief program and all the West Virginians still recovering from the 2016 floods. The Governor fights for the taxpayers of this state and won’t tolerate waste and abuse, which is why he demanded that Mr. Thrasher resign.

Under Governor Justice’s conservative leadership, this state has gone from bankruptcy to prosperity. Governor Justice has worked with President Trump to cut taxes, eliminate wasteful spending and create jobs. The Governor is going to continue working every day to protect West Virginia from the abuse of politicians like Mr. Thrasher.”

————————————-

Bridgeport, W.Va. – Lifelong Harrison County resident Woody Thrasher officially announced his candidacy for governor of West Virginia this morning.

“The reasons I’m running are simple,” Thrasher said to a crowd of friends and family at The Thrasher Group Inc. in Bridgeport. “We need real leadership that creates economic growth to bring jobs and keep our young people here.”

“West Virginia desperately needs focused, hands-on leadership – the very same kind I used to build this business,” he added. “We deserve a full-time governor who is ready, willing and able, around the clock, to bring us jobs, to fix our roads and to preserve our conservative values.”

Thrasher began his career in business in 1983 by starting Thrasher Engineering, now the

Thrasher Group, with his father in Bridgeport. The Thrasher Group now has grown to 11 offices in seven states with approximately 700 employees. Thrasher also previously served as West Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce.

“Voters finally had enough and elected a Republican Legislature that has already done great things to advance West Virginia,” he said. “They did the heavy lifting on major initiatives, like passing pivotal right-to-work legislation, but they’ve tried to do more, and the missing link is our missing governor.

“Our citizens and our Legislature deserve a governor who will work full-time to help them continue making necessary changes, like school choice, lower taxes and fixing our roads.”

In a nod to President Donald Trump’s strong conservative leadership as a political outsider, Thrasher added, “President Trump keeps it simple: more jobs, higher wages and better roads equal making America great again. It really can be that simple here in West Virginia.”

Thrasher will file pre-candidacy paperwork with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office this afternoon.

To learn more about Woody Thrasher’s campaign, visit

www.woodythrasher2020.com.