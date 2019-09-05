Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Fundraiser between Mercer County Deputies and Walmart will continue

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 05, 2019, 14:16 pm

UPDATE: MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Deputy Sheriff’s Association says that Walmart has contacted them in regards to an annual fundraiser.

According to an updated post on Facebook, there was some type of miscommunication and that Walmart will allow them to conduct their fundraiser.

You can read the full post below:

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Walmart has canceled the annual fundraiser with the Mercer County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

According to a Facebook post, Walmart called the Mercer County DSA and canceled their fundraiser due to the new policies regarding no open carry of guns.   The association said they will not schedule any further events with Walmart or any other businesses or establishments that support, agrees, or introduces such policies that infringe on the rights of citizens.

The Association is urging citizens to contact Walmart in Princeton and their corporate offices to voice their concerns over the new policies.

