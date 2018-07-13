UPDATE: Fourth Person Arrested After Killing A 19-Year-Old In Beckley

UPDATE (7/13/18 at 1:15pm) BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – David Laquan Hudson, with the assistance of legal counsel, turned himself in to Beckley Police Department Detectives at around 1:00pm today.

All involved parties are now in custody.

The Beckley Police Department would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in these arrests.”

——

UPDATE (7/12/18 at 3:50 pm) – One person is still wanted in connection to the Beckley shooting that left a 19-year-old girl dead. According to court documents he is the one believed to have shot the 19-year-old.

The last remaining suspect involved in this incident, Davide Laquan Hudson is still at large. Any members of the public that may have information related to his whereabouts are encouraged to contact Sgt. Morgan Bragg of the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or report the information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 304-255-7867.

Mr. Hudson is to be considered armed and dangerous.

—-

UPDATE: (7/11/2018 at 3:00 pm ) BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a murder of a 19-year-old girl at the Travelodge.

Tyrique Markell Pearl, Jonthan Kaleb Bird “KB”, and Antonio Roger Williams have been arrested.

Police are still searching for Davide Laquan Hudson Jr. who is stated to have been the one that shot Amber Dawn Meadows.

If you know where Davide Laquan Hudson Jr. is you are urged to call 911.

——-

UPDATE: Two people have been arrested in connection to a murder of 19-year-old girl at the Travelodge.

The listed warrants have been obtained for these individuals in reference to this investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of any of these suspects is encouraged to please call the Beckley Police Department or Crimestoppers. Jonthan Kaleb Bird and Antonio Roger Williams have been arrested and charged.

If you know where Davide Laquan Hudson Jr. or Tyrique Markell Pearl may be, you are asked to call 911.

—–

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two has been arrested for killing a 19-year-old in Beckley on Monday, July 9, 2018.

Jonthan Kaleb Bird, 21, was arrested late Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in connection to killing Amber Dawn Meadows, 19, of Midway, at the Travelodge on Harper Road.

Bird is charged with first-degree murder, 3 counts of kidnapping, and conspiracy.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder, 3 counts of kidnapping, and conspiracy.

He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under no bond.

More arrests may be made, stay with WOAY-News for further updates.

——

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The name has been released of the nineteen- year- old who was shot and died at the shooting at Travel Lodge on Harper Rd. Monday morning.

Beckley Police Department released Tuesday morning that nineteen-year-old Amber Dawn Meadows of Midway was shot and killed in the area of 1939 Harper Road yesterday.

Detectives have identified four persons of interest related to this shooting and are in the process of locating them.”

We will continue to update you on this developing story.

—–

UPDATE: One person is dead after a shooting broke out early Monday morning in Beckley.

“During the morning hours of July 9th, 2018 officers of the Beckley Police Department were dispatched to a shooting incident that occurred in the area of 1939 Harper Road. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one 19-year-old female had been shot; she was pronounced dead at the scene. Beckley Police Department Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and attempting to locate multiple “Persons of Interest” that have been identified. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-256-1720or Crimestoppers.

————

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning.

Dispatch tells WOAY that the call came in at around 5 am Monday morning at the travel lodge on Harper Road in Beckley.

One person was injured but the extent of the injuries are unknown. The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.