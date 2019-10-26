BREAKING NEWS
UPDATE: Four were in a stolen car that led police on a chase

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 26, 2019, 17:06 pm

UPDATE: Four people were in the car that led police on a chase.

They were in a stolen vehicle. It’s unclear if all four will be arrested and charged; however, they were all taken into custody.

————————-

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A high speed chase occurred Saturday afternoon in Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, multiple law enforcement officials were pursuing a car that led police in a high speed chase. The chase started in Beckley and then ended on Route 19 at Maple Fork Road.

Police have one male in custody.

The chase started in Sophia and ended on Route 19 at Maple Fork Road exit.

Sophia Police, Beckley Police, State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and Fayette County law enforcement responded.

Stay with WOAY News for more updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker

