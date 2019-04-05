UPDATE: Former Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry To Report To Prison Today

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry is scheduled to report to prison today.

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, WV – A former West Virginia Supreme Court justice at the center of an impeachment scandal has been sentenced to two years behind bars.

A federal judge in Charleston, West Virginia, sentenced Allen Loughry on Wednesday. He was also ordered to pay $12,000 in fines, restitution, and court costs.

Loughry is scheduled to report to prison by April 5.

His lawyer, John Carr, told the court that Loughry has agreed to surrender his law license and not seek public office again.

Loughry was found guilty of 11 counts at his October trial. Most involved mail and wire fraud involving his personal use of state cars and fuel cards. The judge last month threw out a witness tampering conviction.

Loughry repeatedly denied benefiting personally from trips he took when he became a justice in 2013.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) – West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry has been convicted on 11 of 22 charges.

The verdict came Friday afternoon on the ninth day of the trial in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

Loughry faced 22 federal charges – two counts of mail fraud, 17 counts of wire fraud, one count of witness tampering and two counts of false statements.

Loughry’s defense team has 14 days to file a motion for a new trial. Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 2019.

The government has asked for home confinement. The judge said no; he doesn’t believe he is a flight risk and will remain on secured bond.

Following is a breakdown of the verdict:

* Count One Wire Fraud (false and fraudulent mileage claim) – Not guilty

* Count Two Mail Fraud (false and fraudulent mileage claim) – Not guilty

* Count Three Mail Fraud (false and fraudulent mileage claim) Guilty

* Count Four Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Not guilty

* Count Five Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Guilty

* Count Six Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Guilty

* Count Seven Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Not guilty

* Count Eight Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Hung jury

* Count Nine Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Not guilty

* Count 10 Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Guilty

* Count 11 Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Guilty

* Count 12 Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Guilty

* Count 13 Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Not guilty

* Count 14 Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Not guilty

* Count 15 Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Guilty

* Count 16 Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Not guilty

* Count 17 Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Not guilty

* Count 18 Wire Fraud (personal use of Supreme Court vehicles and government fuel cards) Guilty

* Count 20 Witness Tampering (regarding trying to influence the testimony of Kim Ellis) Guilty

* Count 21 Wire Fraud (Cass Gilbert Desk) Not guilty

* Count 23 False Statement to FBI (in relation to using a Supreme Court vehicle) Guilty

* Count 25 False Statement To FBI (in relation to Cass Gilbert desk) Guilty