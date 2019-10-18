UPDATE: Former Monroe County Fire Chief sentenced for stealing money

UPDATE – Friday, October 18, 2019, at 3:40 pm

MONROE COUNTY, WV (AP) – A county official in West Virginia has been sentenced for stealing money from a local board of education and a volunteer fire department.

State Auditor John B. McCuskey on Friday announced that 61-year-old Larry Dunbar will serve two to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to fraud and embezzlement.

Dunbar was the transportation director of the Monroe County Board of Education and was the chief of the Union Volunteer Fire Department.

Prosecutors say he made 274 ATM withdrawals, wrote 20 checks to himself and submitted fraudulent invoices for reimbursement. McCuskey says Dunbar told a judge that his conduct was the result of poor record-keeping.

He has been ordered to pay about $86,000 in restitution and around $47,000 for the cost of the state auditor’s investigation.

__________

Original Story – February 14, 2019, at 3:48 pm

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A former fire chief has been indicted on embezzlement and fraud charges.

Larry Dunbar, 60, of Lewisburg was indicted after around 60,000 dollars was embezzled from the Union Fire Department. He is facing charges of embezzlement, forgery, uttering and forged instrument. He was arraigned in court this morning and was released on a 10,000 dollar bond.

Dunbar is also facing charges after submitting false receipts to the school board when he was a transportation director.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.