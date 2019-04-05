UPDATE: Fire At Greenbrier County Senior Center; Leaves Five Injured

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Five people were injured in a fire that broke out at Lewisburg Manor.

Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Services tell WOAY that five people were injured and one of those five had to be air flighted to a hospital. The conditions of the five people are unknown at this time.

Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee has set up a donation page for residents that are going to need help with temporary housing, clothing, medical equipment, toiletries, etc. A link to the donation page can be found by going to the Greater Greenbrier Long-Term REcovery Committee Facebook Page.

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Multiple fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a structure fire.

According to Greenbrier County dispatchers, the call in at 7:00 P.M., after a fire in a 3rd-floor apartment at Lewisburg Manor.

Agencies from Lewisburg, Alderson, and White Sulphur Springs responded.

Victims are being transported to the Rhema Christian Center, according to Greenbrier County 911.

At this time details are limited, but dispatchers say four people have injuries. If you have a family member that you are attempting to locate, please call (681)-318-2407.

As this story continues to develop stick with Newswatch for the latest.