UPDATE: Fifth Person Indicted With Concealing A Deceased Body In Wyoming County

UPDATE: (5/11/2019 at 3 pm) WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A fifth person has been arrested in connection to a body found in Wyoming County.

A grand jury in Wyoming County returned indictments on 27 people; including a fifth person who is charged with conspiracy to conceal a deceased body.

Martin Hunt Jr., 47, of Cyclone, was indicted with his involvement of concealing Gregory “Whitey” May’s body back in May of 2018.

Four other people were arrested, Brittany Clay, Stephanie Hunt, Curtis Langford Osborn, and Billy Ray Hurley II with their involvement of May’s body.

You can see the full list of those indicted below:

—————————–

UPDATE: (7/11/2018 at 10 pm) WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a body found in Wyoming County.

West Virginia State Police arrested Brittany Clay of Wyoming County on Wednesday evening. Clay is charged with conspiracy to dispose of human remains of Gregory “Whitey” May.

Clay is currently being transported to Southern Regional Jail by State Police.

Three others were arrested back in June.

—–

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A third arrest has been made after Police found a body in Wyoming County.

Prosecuting Attorney Michael Cochrane tells WOAY 38-year-old Curtis Langford Osborn was arrested on Saturday, June 16th after a body was found in the town of Campus on the Wyoming County border.

Osborn along with Stephanie Hunt and Billy Ray Hurley II have been arrested and charged with Concealment of a Dead Body and Conspiracy.

Investigators believe the body is that of Gregory “Whitey” May. May went missing on May 26th from the Oceana area.

On June 8th, 2018 Osborn was arrested and transported to Southwestern Regional Jail for unrelated charges that occurred in Logan County.

Stick with Newswatch online and on-air as more details become available.