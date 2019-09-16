UPDATE: Fayetteville man sentenced to 16 years in prison

UPDATE: (September 16, 2019, at 4 pm) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on September 16, 2019, the defendant Michael A. Bays was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the felony offense of Conspiracy to Deliver Subutex.

On December 8, 2018, Michael Bays was stopped by law enforcement and a subsequent search of his vehicle yielded 1,046 Subutex pills and $28,872.00 in cash. On July 8, 2019 Michael A. Bays admitted to conspiring with others to redistribute Subutex.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth K. Campbell.

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A traffic stop in Fayette County lands 2 men in jail on drug charges. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was on routine patrol in the Scarbro area this evening when he encountered a Dodge truck driving in the wrong lane. The deputy executed a traffic stop on the vehicle and obtained consent to search the truck by the driver. The subsequent search of the truck yielded over 1,000 buprenorphine, also known as subutex. The deputy also located nearly $29,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Both occupants of the truck were arrested for the felony offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Michael A. Bays (40 of Fayetteville) and Jeremy F. Wroten (32 of Oak Hill) were transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.