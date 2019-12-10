UPDATE: Fayette County man sentenced to prison on multiple crimes; including, strangulation and malicious assault

UPDATED STORY: December 10, 2019, at 3:15 pm: FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Prosecuting Attorney announces that on September 26, 2019, Kristen R. Flint, age 37 of Hico, pled guilty to the felony crimes of strangulation, malicious assault, and grand larceny. He also pled guilty to domestic battery.

On October 4, 2018, Flint attacked his girlfriend in their residence, which was a camper located on his parents’ property. She described a particularly brutal attack where he strangled her on the floor and caused her to have head injuries. The victim also reported that Flint threatened to kill her multiple times with a handgun before she was able to flee to his parents’ home. Later, Flint stole the victim’s car, and he avoided capture for several days. Flint was arrested on October 7, 2018, following a high-speed police pursuit in Kanawha County wherein he totaled the victim’s car. At the time of these crimes, Flint was on bond for another domestic battery charge with a different victim that had occurred in August 2018 in Fayette County.

On December 9, 2019, Judge Thomas H. Ewing sentenced Flint to consecutive jail sentences for all crimes, resulting in an effective sentence of five to twenty-five years: Strangulation, one to five years; malicious assault, two to ten years; grand larceny, one to ten years; and domestic battery, twelve months in jail.

Earlier this year, Flint was sentenced to one to five years for the Kanawha County charge of fleeing with reckless indifference stemming from the pursuit.

These crimes were investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Crane.

ORIGINAL STORY: October 7, 2018, at 3:46 pm: FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail following a pursuit last night and charges from an incident last week.

Last night, law enforcement officers in Kanawha County pursued a Hico man in a reported stolen vehicle, ultimately apprehending him in Falls View.

He is being charged in Kanawha County for charges related to this pursuit.

The suspect, Kristen Richard Flint was wanted on numerous charges stemming from a series of incidents that occurred on Dotson Ridge Road in Hico last Thursday night.

Flint is accused of battering family members, assaulting his girlfriend causing serious injuries, discharging a firearm in the home, and other related offenses.

Flint fled the residence upon law enforcement arrival. Family and neighbors were evacuated temporarily from nearby homes until it was established that Flint was no longer in the area.

Fayette County charges include Wanton Endangerment, Domestic Battery, Strangulation, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Assault. He was also charged with Joyriding after he had taken the girlfriend’s vehicle sometime Friday morning. He has been remanded to the South Central Regional Jail.

He has been issued a $10,000 bond in both Fayette and Kanawha Counties each.