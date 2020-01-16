UPDATE: Fayette County man sentenced to prison after leading deputies on chase

UPDATE: HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – Jeffery T. Mauzy, Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on January 8, 2020, Nicholas Plumb, age 19 of Oak Hill, was sentenced to one to five years in prison and fined one thousand dollars for the felony offense of Fleeing with Reckless Indifference.

In June 2019, Plumb refused to stop his vehicle for officers and led them on a pursuit beginning on Legend’s Highway, then onto Thurmond and Prudence Roads, and onto U.S. Rt. 19 before he was apprehended.

On November 15, 2019, Plumb was found guilty by a jury following a one-day trial before Paul M. Blake, Jr., Chief Judge.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery T. Mauzy.

———————

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – Two Fayette County men are in custody following an early morning pursuit.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were conducting routine traffic enforcement in the Hilltop area early this morning. Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction when the vehicle then fled through Legend’s Highway, Thurmond Road, and Prudence Road areas. Deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped at the US Route 19 and WV Route 16 intersection. Drugs, money, and firearms were located in the vehicle.

Nicholas Plumb of Glen Jean was charged with Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, Attempt to Commit Felony-Unlawful Assault on a Police Officer, and Presentation of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He was unable to post the $50,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

Kenneth Batey of Oak Hill was charged with Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, Possessing with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. He was unable to post the $30,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.