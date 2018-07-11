UPDATE: Fayette County Man Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder, Eligible For Parole After 15 Years

UPDATE: FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that Derrick Crouse, of Oak Hill, was convicted of murder in the first degree following a three-day trial in Fayette County Circuit Court. The jury added a recommendation of mercy to the verdict, and the defendant will be eligible for parole after serving fifteen (15) years in prison.

On April 16, 2017, the victim, Janet Garrett, was shot to death inside her home on Berry Street in Oak Hill during an attempted robbery or burglary. The trial began Monday, July 9, 2018, before Paul M. Blake, Jr. Jurors heard evidence over a two-day period and began deliberations this morning. The defendant will be sentenced by the Court on September 10, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

This murder was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Jennifer Crane and Jeffery Mauzy.

—-

UPDATE: FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Derrick Crouse, 19 of Fayette County has been found guilty of first-degree murder for killing Janet Garrett back in April of 2017.

The grand jury will reconvene at 1 pm to decide if he will receive mercy.

—-

FAYETTEVILLE– A Fayette County man is on trial for a shooting that happened last year.

19-year-old Derrick Crouse is accused in the murder death of Janet Garrett from April 2017.

The jury was picked Monday morning and the hearing got underway late on Monday. The first witness that was called to the stand was retired Det. Jim Sizemore formally of the Fayette County Sheriffs Department. He said he recalls the night of the shooting and the interview with Derrick Crouse a couple days later.

The trial is will continue on Tuesday.