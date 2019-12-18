UPDATE: Estranged husband arrested days before wife’s disappearance

UPDATE (12/17/19 at 7:30) RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – New details emerge in the case of a missing woman who was last seen in Raleigh County.

According to court documents, William J. Scott of Rainelle, WV was arrested on a private warrant for misdemeanor assault on a family member, which was filed by Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott.

Scott is the estranged husband to Haley-Scott.

The warrant was filed on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 3:46 am in With County, VA. Scott turned himself in on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:42 am.

According to a checklist for bail determinations, Scott listed his place of employment at WV State Police for 26 years. WV State Police spokesperson says Scott is a retired member, who is a current civilian employee.

The West Virginia State Police says they are aware of the complaint. “We have been in communication with the investigating agencies. She is the estranged wife of a retired member. He [Scott] has also been in contact with the investigating agencies and is cooperating fully.”

Magistrate Dane Little noted that Mr. Scott stated: “he has not seen his ex-wife in months, and very cooperative and polite”.

He was released on a recognizance bond and has a court date on January 7, 2020, at 1 pm.

If you know of Haley-Scott’s whereabouts, contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers.

———–

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott was reported missing to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, December 16, 2019, by members of her family.

Mrs. Haley-Scott is a 32-year-old white female.

She was last seen in the Raleigh County area late last week.

She was driving a Blue 2020 Kia passenger car with Virginia Temporary registration URV3345.

Anyone having information regarding her location is urged to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers.