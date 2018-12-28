UPDATE: Emergency Meeting To Be Held To Consider Extending Early E-Z Pass Enrollment Discount

UPDATE: Quick notice that the Parkways Authority is holding an emergency board meeting to discuss extending the Early Enrollment Option deadline, Friday, December 28 @ 1:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Parkways Authority headquarters at 3310 Piedmont Road in Charleston.

Getting an E-ZPass wasn’t so easy Friday as people rushed to take advantage of the early enrollment discount.

Three days are left for the discount, and the turnout so far is huge.

On Friday morning, the line at the Parkways Authority on Piedmont Road in Charleston was quite long. People waiting in line to purchase the E-ZPass for $24 for three years of unlimited travel across the West Virginia Turnpike plus a $13 transponder fee.

The $2 you pay at each toll on the Turnpike will turn to $4 on Jan. 1. Lines were expected to be long Friday since Monday is a state holiday. Eyewitness News caught up with some people who got in line early.

“Got here right at 8 o’clock, thinking I would be here when the doors open,” Mike Pollack of Parkersburg said. “I was, but the line was already to the parking lot.”

Meanwhile, Carol Pottorff of Poca said she thinks “we just procrastinated too long.” She said standing in line, however, was worth it.

“Oh yeah! Long as I have my coffee,” Pottorff said.

You also can get an E-ZPass by going on the Turnpike’s website — printing an application — and mailing it in to the authority.

Another option is filling out the application online and getting a transponder mailed to you, but there have been major technical issues reported with the website due to high volume of traffic. The deadline for a discount is Dec. 31.