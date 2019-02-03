UPDATE: Deputies Still Investigating Bus Crash

UPDATE: (2/3/19 at 12:30 pm) BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department says the cause of the bus accident is still under investigation but believes that lack of familiarity with the roadway, combined with lack of lighting, and construction was a factor.

Investigators say they responded to a 15 passenger van rollover carrying students from Martinsburg High School girls basketball team. The team left the right side of the roadway and overturned in a sharp left-hand curve as the bus entered I-64 on-ramp from US 19.

Law enforcement, fire department personnel, and EMS crews worked together using both hand tools and hydraulic rescue tools to free the trapped occupants.

There were a total of fourteen occupants on the bus, twelve of which were transported by ambulance. One student and one adult were transported via Air-Evac helicopter to CAMC.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

All students and adults have been medically cleared and are doing okay.

——————

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Manny Arvon has been in constant contact with the Governor’s office since the time of the bus accident. Governor Justice and his staff have monitored the situation closely and provided timely updates as well as transportation and lodging for the families at the Glade Springs hotel. At this time, all players transported to the Beckley area hospitals have been medically cleared including the player transported by air to Charleston, WV. She and her coach are en route to the hotel to be reunited with the team.

Berkeley County Schools acknowledges and appreciates the immediate medical attention and action of all first responders, the support provided to the Bulldog players and families by Governor Jim Justice and his staff, and the care and concern demonstrated by both the Martinsburg and the Beckley communities.

——————

UPDATE February 3, 12:40 a.m.: At this time, all players transported to the Beckley area hospitals have been medically cleared including the player transported by air to Charleston, WV. She and her coach are en route to the hotel to be reunited with the team. Read more: http://ow.ly/WFfR30nyCmR

A charter bus carrying the Martinsburg High School girls basketball team was involved in a single vehicle accident on I64 in the Beckley area as they were returning to Martinsburg from a tournament in Beckley. Reports indicate that 12 students and 2 adults were injured with transports being made to several Beckley area hospitals with one student being flown to a trauma care center in Charleston, WV.

Governor Jim Justice is providing lodging and assistance to the players and their families while they are in the Beckley area. A Berkeley County School district representative is also in the Beckley area assisting.

Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all members of the team, their families and the Bulldog community.

——————

BECKLEY (WOAY)- A charter bus carrying the Martinsburg High School girl’s basketball team has flipped over in Beckley, sending EMT units to the scene and multiple people to the hospital.

According to first responders, 14 people are injured, including 12 teens & two adults.

Two people are in critical condition. One has been flown to a trauma hospital.

Raleigh County dispatch tells WOAY it got a call at 8:49 pm that the bus flipped on an entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound near Eisenhower Drive.

As of 10 PM, several police, fire and EMT departments are on the scene. We were not told which team is on the bus.

